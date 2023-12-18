1 Stat Shows Joe Flacco Is Playing At An Elite Level For Browns

It wasn’t easy or pretty, but the Cleveland Browns still managed to get the job done on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Kevin Stefanski’s team found itself treading water and trying to get back from behind for most of the game, but they finished the contest strongly and secured a winning season despite everything that’s gone south this year.

Notably, a lot of that had to do with Joe Flacco’s stellar play late in the game, putting the team on his back with a throwback performance to secure the win.

As pointed out by NFL on CBS on Twitter, the former Baltimore Ravens star became the first QB in the league to throw for 200+ yards in the fourth quarter of a game this season, torching the Bears’ defense for 212 yards in the final 15 minutes of the game alone.

Only one QB has passed for 200+ Yards in the 4th Quarter of a game this season Joe Flacco, 212 Yards vs Bears Still elite after all these years pic.twitter.com/L6CIjUkMje — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 17, 2023

Flacco didn’t have his best performance, as he turned the ball over three times (one of his interceptions was a pick-six), but as veteran quarterbacks do, he had a short memory and didn’t let that get into his head or cloud his judgment when it mattered the most.

He finished the game with 28 completions on 44 attempts, throwing for 374 yards and a couple of scores.

The most important thing is that the Browns continue to find ways to win football games.

They’re now 9-5 and in a prime position to make the playoffs, and you don’t want to meet such a resilient team with such a great defense and a veteran QB once the postseason comes.

You just don’t.