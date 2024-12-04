11 Browns Players Listed On Wednesday’s Injury Report

The AFC North rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns is set to reignite this weekend at Acrisure Stadium, with both teams carrying significant momentum and storylines into this crucial matchup.

While Browns fans might still be savoring their recent 24-19 victory, the upcoming game promises another intense battle in one of the NFL’s most competitive divisions.

The Steelers enter the contest with renewed confidence, fresh off their season-best offensive performance.

Myles Garrett remains a formidable defensive threat that could disrupt the Steelers’ game plan, but the Browns’ extensive injury report might provide Pittsburgh with a strategic opportunity.

According to The Chronicle Telegram’s Scott Petrak, Cleveland’s injury situation presents significant challenges.

Joel Bitonio and Jerry Jeudy were listed as full participants in practice.

Players including M. Harden (tibia), M. Hurst (ankle), E. Moore (shoulder), and G. Newsome (abdomen) were listed as limited participants.

The situation becomes more complicated with several players completely sidelined.

S. Kamara, C. Tillman, J. Thrash, J. Thornhill, and J. Wills were listed as DNP’s, raising questions about the Browns’ defensive and offensive configurations for the upcoming game.

Back in Week 12, their matchup was a game that many are still talking about.

Cleveland upset Pittsburgh with a 24-19 victory at Cleveland Browns Stadium, snapping the Steelers’ impressive five-game winning streak.

Myles Garrett’s defensive unit was instrumental, generating three crucial sacks and forcing pivotal turnovers.

Offensively, Nick Chubb found the end zone, while Jameis Winston demonstrated his playmaking abilities with two touchdown passes and a successful two-point conversion.

