Elijah Moore Says 1 Player Is The ‘Definition Of A Cleveland Brown’

The Cleveland Browns have struggled to find an identity this season, and with a 3-9 record, the only thing that’s left for them is to start to develop something positive that can transfer over to next season.

They were hoping that when running back Nick Chubb returned from the knee injury he suffered in Week 2 of last season, he would get back to the outstanding level of play he consistently put forth prior to that injury.

Although it hasn’t happened, he remains a franchise cornerstone, and wide receiver Elijah Moore gave him a huge compliment.

“Nick Chubb is the true definition of being a Cleveland Brown,” Moore said.

Chubb was a second-round draft pick in 2018, and he was one of several players the Browns drafted around that time who made it seem as if perhaps they were turning the page on being considered a contending team.

He made the first of four straight Pro Bowls in his second season, and he was considered arguably the best pure running back in the NFL.

But in his six games back this season, he has only been able to muster 243 rushing yards and three touchdowns while averaging a meager 3.0 yards per rushing attempt.

Overall, the Browns’ running game has been very meager this season — they’re 29th in rushing touchdowns and 30th in rushing yards and yards per rushing attempt.

Backup running back Jerome Ford, who did a strong job last season in relief of Chubb, has seemingly regressed with just 339 rushing yards and only one rushing touchdown.

