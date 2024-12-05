11 Browns Players Listed On Thursday’s Injury Report

There is an intriguing rematch brewing in NFL Week 14 between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

After their Week 12 encounter when the Browns stunned the Steelers in a wild, snowy showdown, fans are eagerly anticipating another potential upset.

At the center of the excitement is Browns quarterback Jameis Winston, whose unpredictable playing style has kept fans on the edge of their seats.

His recent chaotic shootout against the Denver Broncos, though not resulting in a win, demonstrated the kind of electric performance that makes every Browns game a must-watch event.

The upcoming game comes with its own set of challenges, as revealed by a detailed injury report for Cleveland.

The Browns are navigating a complex roster situation with 11 players listed on the injury report, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

#Browns #Steelers injury report for Thursday. WR Jamari Thrash was actually limited: pic.twitter.com/eb41SnpgkT — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 5, 2024

Some positive notes emerged from the report as Joel Bitonio (ankle) and Jerry Jeudy (knee) practiced fully, signaling their readiness for the game.

Elijah Moore’s return to full participation after shoulder issues provides an additional boost.

However, the report also reveals significant concerns. Maurice Hurst’s ankle/foot injury progressed from limited participation to missing practice, casting doubt on his game-day status.

Juan Thornhill showed marginal improvement with his calf injury, moving from non-participation to limited practice, but his availability remains uncertain.

The situation looks more challenging for players like Jalen Thrash (shoulder), Jedrick Wills (knee) and Cedric Tillman (concussion), who haven’t participated in practices and are unlikely to play.

The defensive depth takes another hit with Sam Kamara’s concussion, leaving the Browns potentially vulnerable.

Martin Harden’s tibia issue and Greg Newsome’s abdominal concerns, limiting both on consecutive practice days, further complicate preparations.

These roster challenges set the stage for a high-stakes AFC North matchup where depth and adaptability could prove crucial.

