16 Browns Players Listed On Estimated Injury Report

Over the past two seasons, the Cleveland Browns have been among the league’s least-healthy teams.

Nearly every week during this span, Cleveland has been near or atop the league with the number of injuries the franchise is reporting to the NFL.

The Browns have reported at least 10 players on their weekly report for all but two instances this season.

It should come as no surprise heading into the final week of the 2024 NFL regular season that the Browns are again among the league’s leaders with a whopping 16 players on the estimated injury report.

The offense has the majority of the injuries with nine players listed.

Running back Jerome Ford (ankle), tackle Germain Ifedi (Achilles), wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee), tight end David Njoku (knee), running back Pierre Strong Jr. (concussion), quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (calf), tight end Blake Whiteheart (knee), quarterback Jameis Winston (right shoulder), and wide receiver Mike Woods II (knee) are the offensive players listed on the report.

Defensively, the Browns revealed injuries to linebacker Devin Bush (elbow), safety Grant Delpit (shoulder), defensive end Myles Garrett (thigh), linebacker Jordan Hicks (concussion), defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (knee), defensive end Cameron Thomas (back), and cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder).

For their final game of the 2024 NFL regular season, the Browns will head to Baltimore to face their AFC North rivals for the second time this season.

Cleveland earned a victory over the Ravens during their Week 8 matchup.

