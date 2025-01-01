Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, January 1, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / 16 Browns Players Listed On Estimated Injury Report

16 Browns Players Listed On Estimated Injury Report

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Over the past two seasons, the Cleveland Browns have been among the league’s least-healthy teams.

Nearly every week during this span, Cleveland has been near or atop the league with the number of injuries the franchise is reporting to the NFL.

The Browns have reported at least 10 players on their weekly report for all but two instances this season.

It should come as no surprise heading into the final week of the 2024 NFL regular season that the Browns are again among the league’s leaders with a whopping 16 players on the estimated injury report.

The offense has the majority of the injuries with nine players listed.

Running back Jerome Ford (ankle), tackle Germain Ifedi (Achilles), wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee), tight end David Njoku (knee), running back Pierre Strong Jr. (concussion), quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (calf), tight end Blake Whiteheart (knee), quarterback Jameis Winston (right shoulder), and wide receiver Mike Woods II (knee) are the offensive players listed on the report.

Defensively, the Browns revealed injuries to linebacker Devin Bush (elbow), safety Grant Delpit (shoulder), defensive end Myles Garrett (thigh), linebacker Jordan Hicks (concussion), defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (knee), defensive end Cameron Thomas (back), and cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder).

For their final game of the 2024 NFL regular season, the Browns will head to Baltimore to face their AFC North rivals for the second time this season.

Cleveland earned a victory over the Ravens during their Week 8 matchup.

NEXT:  Stats Show How Joel Bitonio Has Dominated Since Week 13
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation