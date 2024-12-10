2 Browns Defenders Had Impressive PFF Grades In Loss To Steelers

The Cleveland Browns are no longer in playoff contention.

That doesn’t mean the players will just wave the white flag.

If anything, this allows them to get a jump start to the upcoming season.

Notably, two linebackers made a strong impression vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Despite the loss, Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush were on a roll during the game, logging PFF grades of 90.0 and 87.3, respectively, according to PFF CLE Browns.

The highest-graded LBs in Week 14: 2. Jordan Hicks – 90.0

3. Devin Bush – 87.3 pic.twitter.com/wmWbWsDoIY — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) December 10, 2024

They were the second and third-highest-ranked linebackers in all of Week 14.

The Browns’ defense has the potential to be the best in the league.

Jim Schwartz is one of the best defensive minds in the game, and with their personnel, there’s no reason they shouldn’t be able to log these kinds of performances week in and week out.

They need to be more consistent, though, especially when they hit the road.

They’re not as dominant there as they are in Cleveland.

That’s going to be a point of emphasis in the offseason.

The Browns also need to add more depth at defensive tackle.

Young DT Michael Hall Jr, had a rookie season to forget, first missing the first five games of the season after violating the league’s personal conduct policy and then suffering a knee injury.

The team might look to address that situation in free agency.

But even if that’s not the case, they should have enough resources to be a top-notch defensive team next season.

