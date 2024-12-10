Browns Are Being Linked To Defensive Tackle In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns have some issues to address in the offseason.

Their quarterback situation will most likely be at the top of that list, and their woes on the offensive line won’t be much further down the list.

However, they could also look to add more talent to their defensive tackle position.

Rookie Michael Hall Jr. was suspended for the first five games of his career for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

He only played a few games before being placed on Injured Reserve with a knee injury.

With that in mind, the staff from Bleacher Report claimed that the Browns should make a run at Poona Ford, who’s likely to leave the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency:

“It’s going to be hard to rely on Hall playing a role next season after all of that in his first year. Signing a veteran who isn’t going to command a huge contract would be smart, and Poona Ford has put together a solid season with the Chargers this year,” Bleacher Report said.

The Browns need to get younger at most positions, so going after a 29-year-old might not align with that mission.

Poona Ford is a freak. Bring him back next year! pic.twitter.com/EmlQwsQbR6 — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) November 12, 2024

Then again, they also need to make the most of this core while they’re still in their prime, and Ford is a proven commodity in this league already.

There’s always the chance that Hall will be a serviceable NFL player, as he clearly has the talent and physical attributes to do so.

Still, the Browns know their championship window won’t stay open forever.

Following a disappointing season, they must make a splash and take a big leap forward in 2025, especially if some people want to keep their jobs longer.

