Browns Nation

Tuesday, October 8, 2024
2 Browns Linebackers Had Impressive PFF Grades In Week 5

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ season has taken a troubling turn, with their 1-4 record highlighting a myriad of issues.

At the forefront is the $230 million dollar question mark, Deshaun Watson, whose struggles continued in a decisive 34-13 loss to the Commanders.

Despite the team’s overall poor performance, a few individual players managed to shine amidst the gloom.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently released their Week 5 grades, offering a silver lining to the Browns’ dark cloud.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah emerged as Cleveland’s standout performer, earning an impressive 90.2 grade for his efforts against Washington.

This score not only topped the Browns’ roster but also ranked him as the highest-graded linebacker across the entire NFL for Week 5.

Close behind was Winston Reid, whose 89.7 grade placed him fourth among league linebackers.

Owusu-Koramoah’s performance was particularly noteworthy, as he accumulated five tackles, two for losses, along with an interception and a sack.

His 90.2 grade stands as one of the highest awarded to any Cleveland player this season, providing a glimmer of hope in an otherwise disappointing campaign.

However, the offensive side of the ball failed to garner any positive attention from PFF.

This comes as little surprise given the Browns’ meager 212 total yards against the Commanders’ defense.

The lack of offensive production continues to be a significant concern for Cleveland.

As Week 6 approaches, the Browns face a formidable challenge in the Philadelphia Eagles.

All eyes remain fixed on Deshaun Watson, with mounting speculation about potential changes to fix the team’s downward spiral.

