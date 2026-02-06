Insider Confirms Who Was Responsible For Drafting Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns’ 2025 NFL Draft has been held in high regard by fans and analysts alike. Early returns from this class were largely positive, especially on the defensive side of the ball, giving some hope that the 2026 season will be better than the last.

While their draft was strong across the board, their decision to draft two quarterbacks drew immediate scrutiny and has been put under a microscope ever since. Shedeur Sanders, their fifth-round quarterback pick, showed some flashes in the second half of the season, flashes that could convince the Browns to make him their starter in 2026.

Dillon Gabriel, their third-round pick, didn’t have the same impact. He started six games in 2025, winning just one of them, and finished the season with 937 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions.

While his interception total was low for a rookie, it doesn’t tell the whole story, and people have wondered why the Browns took him in the first place. If insider Daniel Oyefusi’s comments on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” are correct, it appears that Kevin Stefanski was high on Gabriel, which was seemingly the reason the team went with him.

“That pick was heavily influenced by Kevin. Like, he had a lot of say on who they took in the third round,” Oyefusi said.

Of course, Stefanski is no longer the Browns’ head coach, so Todd Monken has some choices to make, both with Gabriel and Sanders. If he isn’t excited about Gabriel, there’s a chance the team could move on from him; otherwise, he could be designated to the bench as a backup for the foreseeable future.

Gabriel wasn’t viewed as a third-round pick across the board, as some analysts projected him to fall more in the draft. With that in mind, he could be a tough sell to teams across the league, especially since he’s entering his second year, but is 25 years-old. Having a newer quarterback who is that young can be a tricky project for teams to take on, so it will be interesting to see how the Browns move forward with this in mind.

