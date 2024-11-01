2 Browns Players Listed As Questionable For Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns have been getting healthier as the season progresses, a tale of how banged up this squad has been over the past two seasons.

Despite having 19 players listed on their weekly NFL injury report, the Browns have very few players who are not expected to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Linebackers Jordan Hicks and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah have already been ruled out for the contest, and two other defenders are listed as questionable to face the Chargers.

The two players who are questionable for Sunday’s game are linebacker Khaleke Hudson and cornerback Denzel Ward, according to the Browns’ announcement on X.

Ward was diagnosed with his sixth professional concussion after a hit he sustained during the Ravens’ game.

The three-time Pro Bowl cornerback has suffered two concussions this year with his first occurring during the preseason.

At the time, the Browns rested Ward for multiple weeks to help him heal and in hopes of preventing further issues.

Ward has started in all eight contests this year, breaking up 13 passes and making 15 tackles thus far.

Hudson was signed off the New Orleans Saints practice squad in September.

The linebacker has been with the Browns for the last seven contests, and he’s recorded one tackle in five different games.

Hudson is primarily a special teams player for Cleveland, participating in 137 snaps for the unit compared to just three snaps for the defense.

The Browns will have a bye following the Chargers game, meaning players who do not participate in Sunday’s game will receive two additional weeks of rest before the squad’s next outing.

