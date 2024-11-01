Ozzie Newsome Shares His Memories Of Jim Donovan

The Cleveland Browns organization and fanbase are continuing to mourn the loss of one of their most iconic figures and the voice of a generation of Browns football after legendary play-by-play man Jim Donovan passed away Saturday morning after a long bout with cancer.

Donovan took over as the team’s play-by-play voice of the team in 1999 when the Browns returned to the NFL and served in that role until he passed on Saturday, and team legend/current Baltimore Ravens EVP of Player Personnel Ozzie Newsome is one of the many team icons who have spoken out and shared fond memories of Donovan since his tragic passing.

Newsome appeared on The Hanford Dixon Show recently and said about Donovan, “I thought he was a classy man. I enjoyed the broadcasts and his work during the week. He brought pizzazz to his reporting.”

Another #Browns legend shares his memories of Jim Donovan. #DawgPound "I thought he was a classy man. I enjoyed the broadcasts and his work during the week. He brought pizzazz to his reporting." – #Ravens VP Ozzie Newsome pic.twitter.com/5GusWWbVwR — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) November 1, 2024

Browns games will never feel the same with Donovan gone, and it’s heartwarming to hear all the kind words shared about him by all the players and fans who have had the pleasure of working with him or listening to him all these years.

Seeing the Browns end a 5-game losing streak and watching Jameis Winston throw for 334 yards and three touchdowns in his first start with the team to lead Cleveland to a huge upset win over the Baltimore Ravens was a great story made even better by the team’s pregame tribute to Donovan.

There are many heavy hearts in the city of Cleveland after Donovan’s passing, and hopefully, the Browns can keep winning in his honor to make things just a little bit better.

