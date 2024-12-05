2 Browns Players Returned To Practice On Thursday

The Cleveland Browns know they might not be able to make the playoffs this season.

It’s been that way for quite a while now, and the loss to the Denver Broncos only worsened things.

However, that doesn’t mean they will go through the motions and wave the white flag.

If anything, they would love to have a chance to play spoiler.

With that in mind, they’re preparing to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Notably, they might have two prime reinforcements for that game.

As Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN pointed out, S Juan Thornhill and WR Jamari Thrash, who have been dealing with calf and shoulder injuries, respectively, returned to practice.

As for DT Maurice Hurst (ankle), he missed the opening portion of practice.

WR Cedric Tillman (concussion), DL Sam Kamara (concussion), and LT Jedrick Wills (knee) weren’t able to participate, putting their status for the game in jeopardy.

S Juan Thornhill (calf) and WR Jamari Thrash (shoulder) returned to Browns practice today. DT Maurice Hurst (ankle) wasn’t seen during the open portion. LT Jed Wills (knee), WR Cedric Tillman (concussion) and DL Sam Kamara (concussion) remain sidelined. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 5, 2024

Thornhill has struggled with injuries since he arrived in Cleveland.

On the other hand, Thrash needs to make the most of the opportunity to contribute to the passing game, especially if Tillman cannot suit up.

The Browns will look to make it two wins vs. the Steelers this season after getting the best of them in Cleveland a couple of weeks ago.

While that will be easier said than done, this team doesn’t have anything to lose at this point, which makes them dangerous.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals How Browns Should Handle Nick Chubb's Free Agency