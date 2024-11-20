Former Player Says Browns Have ‘Found Their QB’

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation has been a disaster so far this season as Deshaun Watson once again disappointed fans with his subpar performance prior to suffering a season-ending Achilles injury, while Jameis Winston has been a roller coaster since taking over in his place.

Despite Browns fans nationwide struggling to deal with this debacle at the sport’s most important position, one former player says the Browns have already “found their QB.”

On a recent episode of ‘The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,’ former player Shaun King said “You can’t tell me you watched that New Orleans Saints game and Jameis didn’t look like one of the top 15-best quarterbacks playing the game of football right now. Forget the outcome.”

King mentioned that Winston has Jerry Jeudy looking like an explosive downfield threat and has Elijah Moore looking like he deserves a new contract as well and added that giving Winston a Gardner Minshew type of deal would allow the team to focus its attention elsewhere on the roster.

Winston did have a strong performance against the Saints and went 30-for-46 for 395 yards and two touchdowns without turning the ball over.

Taking care of the ball was a priority after he threw three interceptions and took six sacks the previous game, and he was able to do so.

Few have gone so far as to say Jameis should be the starter next year, but he has been more good than bad so far and has clearly added an element of explosiveness to this offense that Watson was incapable of providing.

