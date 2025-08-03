2 Browns Rookies Already Turning Heads In Camp

The Cleveland Browns had one of the best defenses in the league a couple of years ago.

That wasn’t necessarily the case last season, but the potential was still there.

With that in mind, GM Andrew Berry and the front office chose to bolster that side of the field with their first two picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

And judging by Zac Jackson’s latest report, it’s already starting to pay off:

“The team’s first two draft picks, defensive tackle Mason Graham and linebacker Carson Schwesinger, are immediate starters who appear to be keepers. As noted above, the first two rookies in this class are trending upward and Judkins, the third, is missing valuable time and is in limbo,” Jackson said.

Quinshon Judkins’ situation is worrisome, to say the least.

He was projected to be a starter from day one, and the team expected him to be the primary ball-carrier.

Now, he’s looking at a potential suspension, and he could miss as many as six games.

That leaves the door wide open for fellow rookie RB Dylan Sampson to make a strong impression and maybe embrace a bigger role even upon his return.

As for Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger, the Browns have high hopes for both of them, and while there will be a learning curve and some growing pains along the way, they’re both projected to make a huge impact right out of the gate.

The Browns’ quarterback situation is far from encouraging, and that will always handicap the offense.

This team’s best chance at contention will come on the other side of the field.

And if Graham and Schwesinger dominate in the way they’ve shown they’re capable of in training camp, this team could certainly play spoiler and make a lot of noise.

