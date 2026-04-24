Browns GM Shuts Down Big Concern With KC Concepcion

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2026 NFL Draft with high expectations and pressure. Not only did they have two first-round picks to navigate, but after an outstanding 2025 draft, it felt like the Browns had to make lightning strike twice for the fanbase to be happy.

While fans will still have to wait a few months until they see the team’s newest draft picks on display and on the field, the consensus is that the Browns did well on Night 1. They traded out of the No. 6 overall pick and still ended up with OT Spencer Fano, who seemed to be their target regardless, and they got a wide receiver at No. 24, another position of great need.

KC Concepcion was frequently mocked to the Browns during the pre-draft process, but there were some concerns that he wasn’t pro-ready, and that his drops in college were going to follow him to the NFL. GM Andrew Berry addressed this in an interview.

“Every receiver besides maybe Larry Fitzgerald has a couple drops. KC has been a dynamic producer at NC State and Texas A&M. He’s electric with the ball in his hands,” Berry said.

Andrew Berry isn’t worried about KC Concepcion’s drop rate at Texas A&M and Berry explains why he views Concepcion as a dynamic and inspirational person and player #Browns #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/N579A7MsLG — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 24, 2026

Berry’s response might not be what fans were looking to hear, especially since it could be interpreted as empty coach-speak. At the same time, it’s clear that he has trust in the team’s newest skill-position player, and he’s ready to see what this team will look like with a revamped offensive line and an infusion of talent.

The Browns certainly aren’t done taking players that could provide an immediate impact, and given their willingness to make draft-day trades in recent seasons, they could be aggressive moving forward.

If you look hard enough, you can find flaws with every prospect, regardless of whether they’re taken No. 1 or No. 197. Concepcion isn’t perfect, certainly, but the Browns are hoping that his upside and overall athleticism take over when he gets to the league, and that he ends up being just what the doctor ordered for this team to take the next step as an offense.

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KC Concepcion's First Words Will Fire Up Browns Fans