Jordon Hudson Fires Back At Browns Reporter’s Joke

Mary Kay Cabot has been covering the Cleveland Browns for more than three decades now.

She started back in 1991, and she was finally given some much-deserved credit for her outstanding job.

Cabot became just the second reporter from the Cleveland Plain Dealer to win the Pro Football Writers Association’s Bill Nunn Memorial Award.

She took a walk down memory lane and opened up about her early days covering the team and getting a hard time from former coach Bill Belichick.

Then, she made the most of the opportunity to take a shot at the New England Patriots’ legend, seemingly cracking a joke about his relationship with Jordon Hudson.

“Now I totally understand why Bill gave me such a hard time,” Cabot said. “I was 28 at the time and he just couldn’t relate to a woman that old.”

Mary Kay Cabot on Bill Belichick:

"I totally understand why Bill gave me such a hard time. I was 28 at the time and he just couldn't relate to a woman that old."pic.twitter.com/ilLlsi7P9V — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) August 3, 2025

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long before the clip went viral, and Hudson, true to form, retweeted a post criticizing Cabot for the joke.

Not much of a "laugh." No wonder so many have contempt for the media, especially those who want to be the story rather than roprt on the story. — Jo Yan (@fini_en) August 2, 2025

Of course, perhaps the joke was uncalled for, but it wasn’t ill-intended.

Belichick’s relationship with Hudson has been a controversial subject for months now, not so much because of the huge age gap but for her alleged involvement in all of his endeavors.

Hudson’s fingerprints are reportedly all over Belichick’s business, up to the point where she repeatedly interrupted a CBS interview and decided which topics were off the table.

She is also reportedly cc’d on all of Belichick’s emails.

It goes without saying that both of them are consenting adults, and there’s nothing technically wrong; they have every right to do what suits them and their relationship.

Likewise, they’re public figures, and people will always have something to say about that.

