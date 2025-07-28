Browns Nation

Monday, July 28, 2025
2 Browns Rookies Are Facing ‘Big Week’ In Training Camp

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition might finally get some clarity.

With Kenny Pickett’s hamstring injury and expected absence, Joe Flacco might run away with the starting job.

With that in mind, radio hosts Ken Carman and Anthony Lima believe the rookie quarterbacks need to make the most of the situation.

“Shedeur Sanders better take this as an opportunity. This is the door opening for him. This is huge for him. It should be huge for Dillon Gabriel. This is their opportunity to cement themselves as the No. 2. It’s your job now, if you’re Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders, to make this week off really hurt Kenny Pickett. It could be a very big week for either one of these two young men,” Carman said, via 92.3 The Fan.

The timing of the injury couldn’t have been any worse for Pickett.

Even if he doesn’t miss a lot of time, he will cede crucial reps to Flacco, who seemed to be in the lead anyway.

That could make Pickett the odd man out.

The Browns could look to trade or release him, as it doesn’t make a lot of sense to go into the season with four quarterbacks.

Now, Sanders and Gabriel could battle it out for the backup spot.

With Flacco at 40 years old, they may even get to start at some point this season.

Yet, it’s hard to believe that the Browns’ quarterback of the future is on their roster.

Sanders and Gabriel could be serviceable backups for years to come, and other teams could look to give them a chance and trade for them at some point in the future.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation