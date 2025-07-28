Browns Coach Gives Big Update About Dawand Jones

The Cleveland Browns desperately need a left tackle.

Dawand Jones has looked the part so far at training camp, but there are still some doubts.

With that in mind, new offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren had nothing but good things to say about the third-year lineman.

“Since I’ve gotten here, I’ve seen that commitment [from Dawand Jones] to become a better version of himself, and that’s what we’re all trying to do. I think Friday was probably his best practice. That’s obviously a very good sign,” Bloomgren said, via Scott Petrak.

Browns OL coach Mike Bloomgren on development of LT Dawand Jones. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) July 28, 2025

Jones’ skills and talent have never been doubted.

But availability is the best of abilities, and missing so much time since he entered the NFL raises major questions about his future.

The Browns loved what they saw from him in limited snaps at left tackle last season.

Then, he sustained his second season-ending injury in as many campaigns.

Jones reportedly has turned heads with his physique change this offseason.

He’s dropped fat and added muscle, and that should help him stay on the field and avoid injury.

If he can prove that he can be a consistent contributor and play for a full season, he will be in for a big payday and an even bigger role in the offense.

If not, the Browns might have no choice but to turn the page and find a different long-term solution at such a crucial position.

Going back to their former blocking schemes should help the offensive line bounce back after a subpar campaign, but plenty of what they do will be on Jones’ shoulders, for better or worse.

