2 Browns Rookies Are Turning Heads In Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns and their fans are eager to move past last year’s disastrous 3-14 campaign and get the 2025 season underway, especially with so many exciting rookies on the team who have shown the ability to develop into breakout stars throughout camp and preseason.

While much of the focus has been on the quarterback competition that featured rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, one insider recently pointed out two other rookies who have been particularly impressive.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi responded to a fan on X who asked him to name two players that have been impressive in camp/preseason that weren’t on the team last year, and he shouted out second-round linebacker Carson Schwesinger and third-round tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

Schwesinger has the opportunity to be a pivotal member of this defense right away, especially with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out for the year due to the neck injury he suffered last year.

He was an absolute stat stuffer at UCLA last season, and his activity level throughout camp and preseason has jumped off the page.

Fannin set NCAA single-season records for a tight end last year at Bowling Green with 117 catches for 1,555 yards, and after the Browns opted not to make any notable upgrades to the wide receiver room this offseason, there are plenty of signs pointing to Fannin having a major role in the passing game right away.

Cleveland ran a lot of two-tight-end sets in 2023 with Joe Flacco under center, and now that Flacco is the starter again with David Njoku still in town, the personnel is there for the Browns to do that again.

Neither of these rookies is a headline-generating name, but they could be big playmakers for this team in 2025 and beyond.

