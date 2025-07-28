2 Browns Rookies Expected To Get Increased Reps In Camp

The Cleveland Browns got some bad injury news.

Kenny Pickett won’t be able to practice for a while after suffering a hamstring injury.

However, that’s a bit of a blessing in disguise for Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

According to a report by Fred Greetham, both rookies will get extended work now that he’s sidelined.

#Browns rookie QBs Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders expected to get more work this week with Pickett sidelined. https://t.co/R1FjbXBL8O — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) July 27, 2025

The Browns entered training camp with a unique four-man quarterback race.

Now, this injury may have ruled Pickett out.

He’s going to miss crucial time and reps, and Joe Flacco will likely be the leading candidate to take the reins of the offense.

As for the rookies, the Browns were quite high on Gabriel in the days leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, so they will most likely give him as many chances to prove that he can be the backup as he needs.

Sanders, on the other hand, has drawn some buzz and has looked great all offseason, but he has yet to get some work with the first team.

The Browns know that Joe Flacco isn’t going to be a long-term solution at the position.

As such, they need to determine whether any of their youngsters have what it takes to be a part of the team in the future.

Injuries are a part of the game, and the timing couldn’t have been worse for Pickett.

