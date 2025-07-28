Browns Rookie Could Have Big Offensive Role In 2025

The Cleveland Browns didn’t take a wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft, and that was despite being in big need of a stellar pass catcher.

However, they may have addressed that need when they drafted tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

The more Fannin gets settled into the offense, the more it seems like the Browns had a plan.

Ashley Bastock of Cleveland.com recently said that the Browns intend to use Fannin more as a “big receiver” than as a true tight end.

“I think for them, the way they’ve always talked about Harold Fannin to me is just like another big receiver,” Bastock said. “Like he is a big receiver. That is why they drafted him and especially for his yards after the catch ability.”

The Browns already have a solid tight end in David Njoku, but he’s struggled with injuries and drops at times.

Yet, all signs point to both parties looking to extend his contract.

Fannin is behind him in the pecking order, but analysts believe the team will run multiple sets with two or more tight ends on the field.

Also, given Fannin’s ability to pile up yards after the catch and create separation, it would help to have both him and Njoku out there.

Of course, Fannin is still an unproven rookie, and he will have to earn his playing time just like everybody else.

But after watching his body of work, Fannin has the tools he needs to be one of the biggest steals of the draft, and to have even better numbers than the tight ends who were taken ahead of him.

