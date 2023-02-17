2 Intriguing WR Trade Targets The Browns Could Pursue

The Cleveland Browns need to add another playmaker to their offense.

One year after trading for Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys, the Browns should be in the trade market again.

Each offseason there are seemingly a few names that are unexpectedly available for trade.

General Manager Andrew Berry should be making calls across the league to see what pass catchers he could acquire.

Two names that should be available for trade are Jerry Jeudy and DeAndre Hopkins.

Each of those players would complement Cooper nicely and would help make the offense more dangerous.

🗳️ #Browns POLL: 🏈 DeAndre Hopkins:

🥈7.7 yards per target (outside)

🥈Pay

🥈Bench DPJ 🏈 Jerry Jeudy:

🥇11.7 yards per target (outside)

🥇2 rookie years

🥇Great in slot pic.twitter.com/LXj70ePuYW — Browns Bot 🤖 (@Browns_Bot) February 15, 2023

First, let’s start with Hopkins.

He is a much better player and has proven that over his 10-year career.

Hopkins has made five pro-bowl teams and was named all-pro three times.

But, acquiring him is a win-now move due to his age (31) and massive contract.

Also, Hopkins has an obvious history with Deshaun Watson, when they played together in Houston.

Watson was at his best throwing to Hopkins, so it might pay to try and pair them again.

As for Jeudy, he will make far less money and could help the Browns spend elsewhere.

But, he does not have the production you look for in a future star player.

He has played three NFL seasons with his best year coming last year.

He caught 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

Maybe getting away from the putrid Broncos offense could help Jeudy, but there is still risk involved.

Overall, it will be interesting to see what decisions the Browns decide to make this offseason.

If they are serious about contending, then adding another offensive playmaker is crucial.