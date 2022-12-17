Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 2 Matchups To Watch In The Browns-Ravens Game

2 Matchups To Watch In The Browns-Ravens Game

By

Guard Ben Powers #72 and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley #79 of the Baltimore Ravens line up against linebacker Deion Jones #54 of the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

It’s not exactly the division-deciding contest Cleveland Browns fans might have hoped for.

But the Baltimore Ravens visit FirstEnergy Stadium for another battle between our former selves.

Baltimore sits atop the division thanks only to a tie-breaker with the Cincinnati Bengals.

And despite a tougher schedule, the Bengals appear ready to run the table.

That means a loss by the Ravens this week could cost them the division title.

And that gives Cleveland something to play for.

But with Deshaun Watson still shaking out cobwebs and Lamar Jackson sitting this one out, where are the key matchups?

As it turns out, the key will rest on the legs of the teams’ other stars this week.

 

Nick Chubb vs. Ravens Linebackers 

Inside linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen anchor one of the strongest run defenses in the NFL.

Through Week 14, the Ravens allow the second-fewest ground yards behind the collective work of a solid front 7.

And Browns fans know Kevin Stefanski runs out of patience with his running attack too early each week.

Cleveland’s offensive line isn’t the earth-moving behemoth it used to be.

But Nick Chubb still ranks among the leaders in yards-after-contact and is 5th overall in rushing.

Stefanski would do well to use Chubb early and often regardless of Baltimore’s stout defense.

The threat of breaking one at any time will keep the secondary honest and help Watson find receivers off play action.

But the whole offense comes together if Chubb can fight for 4-5 yards per carry right from the start.

 

J.K. Dobbins Against… Who? 

Meanwhile, Cleveland Browns fans need an updated program to know who their linebackers are.

Tony Fields is the only remaining player from the group’s Week 1 roster.

Jordan Kunaszyk was in camp but started the season on the practice squad.

Injuries decimated the linebacker room, including Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s Week 14 exit.

Deion Jones and Reggie Ragland join Fields as starters this week, and Jermaine Carter joins Tae Davis as the only backups.

But putting newer players together can work out well because they forego the intricacies of Joe Woods’ game plan and just play football.

With little help expected from a still unimproved interior line, the second tier has a formidable task.

And holding J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards under 150 yards might be a reasonable, but difficult goal.

 

Bonus Matchup To Watch: Garrett vs Stanley

Baltimore’s excellent left tackle, Ronnie Stanley, came back from an ankle injury just last week.

And it appears that might have been a week too early, as he gave up a season-worst 4 quarterback pressures.

But overall on the season, he still has not allowed a single sack and only 7 QB pressures.

Two of those pressures came in the first matchup with Myles Garrett and the Browns.

Garrett has quietly racked up 13 sacks and is among the league leaders with 58 pressures.

If Stanley’s ankle is still not 100%, Garrett might be in line for a big day against the Ravens.

And Cleveland might need Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney to bring a little havoc if the defense is to hold up.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Cleveland Browns News

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Baltimore Ravens Score Predictions

1 hour ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/17/22)

11 hours ago

NFL logo with footballs

2 Free Agents The Browns Should Try To Acquire This Offseason

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns speaks with media following a game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Myles Garrett Comments On Chatter To Fire Joe Woods

1 day ago

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns watches the first half from the sidelines against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Stat Shows How Jadeveon Clowney Dominated The Bengals

1 day ago

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns

Joel Bitonio Talks Ravens And WPMOTY Honor

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/16/22)

1 day ago

Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams

Browns Fans React To Baker Mayfield NFL Honor

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Talks About Playing At Home For First Time

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

An Unexpected Player Did Not Practice On Wednesday

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Responds To Being Criticized For 4th Down Play Sunday

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/15/22)

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Fan At Bengals Game Is Going Viral

3 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amari Cooper Comments On His Injury

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Ravens

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns players take the field prior to a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Players That Should Get An Extension This Offseason

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

2 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Ravens

3 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks onward before taking the field during pregame against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

2 Browns Positions That Must be Upgraded In 2023

3 days ago

Running back Darwin Thompson #36 of the Seattle Seahawks carries the ball against linebacker Storey Jackson #47 and cornerback Nahshon Wright #25 of the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of a NFL preseason football game at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.

3 Things To Know About New Browns LB Storey Jackson

3 days ago

Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on in the first quarter of a game against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Marlon Humphrey Has A Message For Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/14/22)

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Fans React To Crushing Browns Injury News

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Jack Conklin Makes Strong Statement On Future In Cleveland

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Have Gotten Worse Since Their Bye Week

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns Vs. Baltimore Ravens Score Predictions

No more pages to load