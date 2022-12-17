Browns Nation

Cleveland Browns Vs. Baltimore Ravens Score Predictions

By

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

The (5-8) Cleveland Browns matchup with the (9-4) Baltimore Ravens in week 15 of the NFL season.

The Browns enter this matchup coming off a loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Who will prevail?

Let’s take a look at our writer’s bold predictions for this matchup.

 

Writer: Wendi Oliveros

It is crazy that we sit here in Week 15 of this season.

In some ways, the season has felt endless, and in other ways, it has passed in the blink of an eye.

It has been almost two months since the Browns played the Ravens for the first time in 2022.

That was a close game on October 23 that ended in favor of the Ravens with a final score of 23-20.

I think this will be a close game also, but the Browns will pull out a win by the score of 21-20.

This Browns team is clearly not playing up to its ability, and injuries have been debilitating.

But this is Deshaun Watson’s first home game as the Browns QB1, and though the players would be wise not to follow all of the media coverage, they know that fans are disappointed that the Browns will not be in the playoffs again this year.

So this will be a primetime NFL Network early Christmas gift to Browns fans.

The Browns will act as a spoiler for the Ravens’ hopes of winning the AFC North.

It will not be an easy task and will require four quarters of solid football on both sides of the ball and good playcalling.

Enjoy this Browns win as it kicks off what is hopefully a wonderful Christmas holiday for all!

My Prediction: Browns 21, Ravens 20

 

Writer: Ben Donahue

The 5-8 Cleveland Browns are home this week to battle AFC North Division leader Baltimore.

These two teams also met back in Week 7.

Baltimore squeaked out a three-point win that day and reeled off five more wins in their next six games.

The Ravens bring their 12th-ranked offense to Ohio that boasts running backs J.K Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

Both backs combined for 186 yards and a score last week against the Steelers.

That bodes well for Baltimore as the Browns’ defense has allowed over five yards per tote to opposing running backs.

Anyone watching Cincinnati’s Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon last Sunday witnessed Cleveland’s patented sieve run defense.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was absent against Pittsburgh, yet the team still won.

Jackson has been ruled out against the Browns and backup Tyler Huntley is returning from concussion protocol.

If Cleveland can keep Huntley from scrambling and contain him in the pocket, it will go a long way toward a sixth victory.

During their Week 7 matchup, the Ravens’ defense (currently ranked eighth overall) sacked Jacoby Brissett five times.

Deshaun Watson should be better at getting rid of the ball, but his first two weeks back in action have been rough.

The Browns need him to throw more touchdowns and get into his 2020 rhythm, fast.

Essentially, Cleveland needs to beat the Ravens at their own game.

Namely, that means out-rushing Baltimore and sprinkling in enough passes to keep the Ravens’ secondary in check.

Although I’m still very skeptical of Cleveland pulling out a victory, I’ll take a chance and say the stars will align for the team at home and facing Huntley.

This time, the Week 7 score is reversed in favor of the Browns.

My Prediction: Browns 23, Ravens 20

 

Writer: Pat Opperman

Are you ready?

Because this is the week Deshaun Watson shows us why he gets the big bucks.

Looking better last week didn’t amount to a win for Watson or the Browns.

And one touchdown over 2 weeks isn’t inspiring any statue-makers in Cleveland.

But Watson is getting more familiar with the game speed of his teammates.

Fans could see him throwing the ball more naturally last week compared to his short, tentative tosses in Week 13.

Amari Cooper’s improved health and a full-speed David Njoku will certainly help, too.

And while Nick Chubb and J.K. Dobbins might put on a show, today is Watson’s home debut.

And he won’t disappoint fans- even if some of them choose to boo or protest.

Cleveland’s defense comes to play this week, too- much as it did in Houston.

There are even folks predicting a low-scoring affair between a rusty old codger and a third-string passer.

But that wouldn’t be right for a late-season Ravens-Browns battle.

Cleveland has a chance to damage Baltimore’s division title hopes.

And they preach that their own 0.4% odds of a postseason berth are worth fighting for.

So buckle up for a classic battle with plenty of action.

My Prediction: Browns 33, Ravens 31 

About Jimmy Swartz

Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. As a freelance sports journalist being born and raised in Ohio, I understand the Cleveland Browns fan base. Whether it was Red Right 88, The Drive, The Fumble, The Move, and whatever we're calling the post-1999 quarterback dilemma, Browns fans just want a winner. When I'm not plugging away in front of the computer, I'm probably watching sports or thinking about sports.

