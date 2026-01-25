3 Browns Coaching Finalists Already Agree To One Major Decision

As the Cleveland Browns close in on a pivotal head coaching hire, a notable point of alignment has already emerged among several top candidates.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, three of the Browns’ finalists, Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, and former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, are all open to retaining defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz if they are hired.

“NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Scheelhaase would likely keep Schwartz as defensive coordinator if he gets the job. But sources have told cleveland.com that Udinski and Monken are also open to that possibility, especially given Schwartz’ tremendous success with the unit over the past three seasons. During that span, the Browns defense has been No. 1 in the NFL in a number of key metrics, including total yards allowed,” Cabot wrote.

Schwartz has become one of the most respected coordinators in the league since arriving in Cleveland, transforming the Browns into a dominant defensive team despite constant turnover and instability on offense. His aggressive, disciplined system has consistently ranked among the NFL’s best, keeping the Browns competitive even when the offense has struggled to sustain drives.

For Scheelhaase, Udinski, and Monken — all offensive-minded coaches — keeping Schwartz in place would allow them to stabilize a locker room that has endured significant change over the past several years.

However, retaining Schwartz is far from guaranteed, meaning Cleveland could lose him, especially if they hire a defensive-minded coach.

With the Browns expected to make a final decision soon, this common ground could serve as a major factor in narrowing the field. Whoever takes over in Cleveland may do so with one of the league’s most proven defensive architects already in place.

NEXT:

Analyst Notes Major Red Flags In Browns' Coaching Search