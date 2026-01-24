Analyst Notes Major Red Flags In Browns’ Coaching Search

When Kevin Stefanski was fired after the end of the season, many Cleveland Browns fans felt that the team could be turning a corner and brighter days may be ahead. But after weeks of starts and stops, unflattering rumors, and a lack of progress in the head coach search, those same people are starting to get worried about the direction the team is moving in.

Writing on social media, Daryl Ruiter didn’t hold back and said that he doesn’t see how hiring a young, fresh talent like Nate Scheelhaase or Grant Udinski could get this team on track, especially with Cleveland’s front office and their checkered past.

“I really am but I struggle to believe a young HC w/ little to no coordinator or play-calling experience is coming in here & winning. The front office has failed to show their way leads to winning while teams around NFL get it together quickly. Why I’m so unenthused about all this,” Ruiter posted on X.

Most people don’t believe that the Browns will suddenly become one of the best teams in the league next season, but they do want to see improvements. This is a pivotal time for many NFL teams, with numerous coaching changes happening during this offseason.

The most painful outcome for loyal Cleveland followers would be to see their team hand over control to someone new with nothing to show for it. They imagine teams like the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins improving while the Browns remain at the bottom of the AFC North.

Ruiter believes that any lack of success would mostly be because of the team’s front office. They simply have not proven that they have the sort of strategy and mindset that will lead to victories. Hiring a fresh new voice like Scheelhaase or Udinski might be smart, but it wouldn’t mean anything if they are held back by general manager Andrew Berry, owner Jimmy Haslam, and others running the franchise.

