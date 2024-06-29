3 Browns DTs Rumored To Be On Trading Block

With NFL training camps set to start next month, teams around the league will be looking to fill the holes on their roster via the trade market as few free agents of significance remain available.

Teams looking for a defensive tackle could have the Cleveland Browns in mind as a potential trade partner.

Cleveland has a fully-stocked defensive tackle room, currently boasting eight talented athletes at this position.

NFL Trade Rumors’ Logan Ulrich wrote that defensive tackles Quinton Jefferson, Maurice Hurst II, and Shelby Harris are three potential trade targets for teams needing interior defensive line help.

“The Browns are deep at defensive tackle as well edge rusher, and it’s also possible a tackle who won’t make their team is good enough to contribute to another squad and bring back some trade value,” Ulrich said.

Indeed, Cleveland was well stocked at the position before adding second-round selection Mike Hall Jr. and seventh-round prospect Jowon Briggs during the 2024 NFL Draft.

The rookies join a veteran group, spearheaded by veteran Dalvin Tomlinson.

Harris joined the Browns in 2023, playing in 17 games last season.

The 10-year veteran has played in 115 games in his NFL career, and at 32 is expected to compete for the starting role this season.

Hurst is 29 years old, and the sixth-year veteran has played in 55 games over the six years due to injuries.

Jefferson is the newest addition of these three veterans, and the 31-year-old journeyman is playing for his fifth team in nine years.

Last season, Jefferson played in 14 games for the New York Jets and recorded six sacks.

NEXT:

Analyst Identifies 1 Position Where Depth Chart Is Not Set