Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, August 25, 2024
Andrew Berry Hints At Multiple OL Starters Returning To Active Roster

By
Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry
Andrew Berry (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns finished their final preseason contest against the Seattle Seahawks with just over half their offensive line starters from a season ago participating in the game, a 37-33 loss for the AFC North squad.

Cleveland started center Ethan Pocic, guard Wyatt Teller, and tackle Dawand Jones in the final tune-up before the regular season, but noticeable absences included Joel Bitonio, Jedrick Wills, and Jack Conklin.

There’s hope that those absences are only temporary, however.

Analyst Daniel Oyefusi shared on Twitter a pregame show message from Browns GM Andrew Berry as the executive hinted that several offensive linemen would return to the active roster as early as this week.

“We do expect some of our guys to come back over the next week or two,” Berry said according to Oyefusi.

That’s exceptionally good news for the Cleveland offense as it prepares for its season opener against the Dallas Cowboys in two weeks.

The Browns have been less than stellar on offense during their three preseason games, although Saturday’s showing was its best of the period.

Conklin has been out of the lineup since the season-opener last year when he went down with a knee injury.

The 6-foot-6 tackle has not participated in any preseason contests nor training camp practices, but Tuesday’s looming roster deadline means he would have to miss four games to begin the season should he not be able to return from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Wills – a 6-foot-4 former first-round selection – is in the same boat and would have to be cleared by Tuesday to play in the season-opener.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

