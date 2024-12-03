Browns Nation

Monday, December 2, 2024
3 Browns Players Among Top Fan Vote-Getters For Pro Bowl

3 Browns Players Among Top Fan Vote-Getters For Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl logo on a football during the second half of the 2016 NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium on January 31, 2016 in Honolulu, Hawaii.Team Irvin defeated Team Rice 49-27.
(Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

 

This may be a lost season for the Cleveland Browns, but they do have some capable players who are either candidates for the Pro Bowl this year or could become candidates for the Pro Bowl in the near future.

For a number of years, star defensive end Myles Garrett has been among the best players at his position in the NFL, and of course, last season, he won the Defensive Player of the Year award when the Browns unexpectedly won 11 games and made the playoffs.

Per Daryl Ruiter, Garrett ranks second in the fan voting among DEs for the Pro Bowl, and at their respective positions, offensive guard Joel Bitonio ranks seventh and punter Corey Bojorquez is second.

Through 10 games this season, Garrett has 10.0 sacks, 18 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles, and last year, he tallied 14.0 sacks, 30 QB hits, 17 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and three passes defended.

He is simply someone who makes a living by terrorizing opposing quarterbacks, and he has already made the Pro Bowl five times in seven previous NFL seasons.

Bitonio only has a Pro Football Focus ranking of 62.5 this season, as opposed to 68.0 last year and 87.5 in 2022, but he remains a cornerstone on Cleveland’s offensive line, and he’s looking for his seventh straight Pro Bowl nod.

Bojorquez has punted for a league-high 2,920 yards this season, and he also has the season’s longest punt so far at 84 yards.

