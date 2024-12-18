Browns Nation

Wednesday, December 18, 2024
3 Browns Players Are Not Practicing On Wednesday

defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 30, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

This season can’t end soon enough for the Cleveland Browns, who are now 3-11 and face three more tough matchups before the year ends.

The Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, and Baltimore Ravens are on deck to close things out.

Injuries have been a consistent storyline for this squad in 2024.

Three Browns will not practice on Wednesday, putting their status for Sunday’s matchup with Cincinnati in doubt.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi shared on X that cornerback Martin Emerson, defensive tackle Shelby Harris, and tight end David Njoku all missed practice on Wednesday due to their respective injuries.

Emerson suffered a concussion in last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, while Harris is dealing with an elbow injury suffered in the same game.

Njoku missed the Chiefs game due to a hamstring injury suffered in the team’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers the previous week.

All three are in danger of missing the Cincinnati game, and given the team’s current standings, it makes no sense for any of them to push it and risk further injury.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be starting at quarterback in place of Jameis Winston, who threw three picks against the Chiefs and got benched, which looks to be the end of his fun little ride as this team’s starter.

The team will now see what DTR can do down the stretch and determine whether he has grown significantly from last year.

