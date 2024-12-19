3 Browns Players Did Not Practice On Thursday

The Cincinnati Bengals maintain a slim playoff chance in what has been a disappointing season, while the Cleveland Browns look to end their campaign on a positive note.

This Sunday’s Battle of Ohio rematch presents the Browns with an opportunity to avoid a season sweep by their rivals.

However, Cleveland’s preparation hit a snag as three key players missed Thursday’s practice.

According to The Chronicle-Telegram’s Scott Petrak, Myles Garrett, David Njoku (hamstring), and Shelby Harris (elbow) were seen on the field before practice but later walked inside.

On a more positive note, Martin Emerson Jr. returned to practice after dealing with a concussion.

Browns not practicing: Myles Garrett (feels like rest day, but will find out later), David Njoku (hamstring), Shelby Harris (elbow).

All were on field before practice, then walked inside. Martin Emerson Jr. (concussion) returns to practice. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 19, 2024

Reports suggest a new concern emerged regarding Myles Garrett’s back, an injury that wasn’t listed on Thursday’s report.

The star pass rusher has persisted through various ailments this season, with Friday’s practice becoming crucial in determining his status for Sunday’s AFC North matchup.

Despite these physical challenges, Garrett has been exceptional, securing 4.0 sacks in the five games since Cleveland’s Week 10 bye.

David Njoku’s absence from Thursday’s practice puts his Sunday availability in question.

His participation in Friday’s session will be pivotal in determining his game status. Should Njoku be sidelined, Jordan Akins would likely see an expanded role in the Browns’ passing attack.

Shelby Harris faces his own uncertainty after an elbow injury forced him out early in the Chiefs game.

His chances of playing Sunday in Cincinnati may hinge on his ability to participate in Friday’s practice.

The Browns face these personnel challenges as they prepare for their final divisional clash of the regular season, hoping to overcome their rivals despite these potential setbacks.

