Analyst Believes Browns Need To Trade Star Defender

The NFL trade deadline this year sparked intense debate around Myles Garrett’s future with the Cleveland Browns.

Despite his dominant season showing no signs of slowing down, the possibility of trading Garrett for high-value draft picks emerged as a tempting option for a team seemingly headed in the wrong direction.

Last season painted a different picture for Cleveland. The defense stood tall as one of the league’s best units, their head coach claimed Coach of the Year honors, and Garrett himself secured the coveted Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Browns appeared primed for consecutive playoff appearances, something not seen since the Marty Schottenheimer days.

But 2024 has been a different story altogether. The Browns’ collapse has been spectacular, leaving fans and analysts questioning whether keeping a superstar like Garrett makes sense for a team in disarray.

Among those voices is Lindsay Rhodes, who recently shared her candid thoughts on the matter.

Speaking on “92.3 The Fan” Radio show, Rhodes didn’t hold back:

“I think they have to trade Myles Garrett…. Because, kind of, what are you doing with him? You are in such a deep financial hole.”

She continued, emphasizing the tough reality facing the Browns:

“You need so many things on this team. And Myles Garrett is amazing, and you never want to give that person up. I understand that. But what you can get in return for him…”

The financial pressure adds another layer to this complex situation. The Browns are staring at a $16 million cap overage next season, forcing them to consider major roster changes just to stay afloat.

Trading Garrett could bring in multiple first-round picks, offering valuable resources to rebuild the team.

However, Deshaun Watson’s massive $72 million cap hit further complicates matters, leaving the Browns with limited options.

