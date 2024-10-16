3 Browns Players Didn’t Practice On Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns face a crucial matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, a team that has notably underperformed this season.

However, the Browns’ own struggles with Deshaun Watson at quarterback have been equally, if not more, disappointing.

Despite boasting an impressive defense, Cleveland finds itself languishing with a 1-5 record, leaving their chances of escaping the AFC North basement slim.

As the Browns prepare for their showdown with Joe Burrow and the Bengals, injury concerns have emerged.

Wednesday’s practice saw three key players sidelined: center Ethan Pocic (knee), running back Jerome Ford (hamstring), and safety Ronnie Hickman (ankle).

Ford’s absence is particularly noteworthy, as the third-year back from Cincinnati sustained a hamstring injury during the Week 6 loss to the Eagles. His status for Week 7 remains uncertain.

The offensive line faces additional challenges with Pocic’s continued absence. His knee injury, suffered against the Commanders, kept him out of Sunday’s 20-16 loss to the Eagles.

The situation worsened when his replacement, Nick Harris, broke his fibula on the third offensive play, forcing right guard Michael Dunn to step in at center for the remainder of the game—his first regular-season appearance in that position.

Defensively, Hickman’s ankle injury, sustained during the Week 5 loss to the Commanders, kept him out of last week’s practice.

D’Anthony Bell is expected to fill in as Cleveland’s primary free safety if Hickman remains sidelined.

On a more positive note, Nick Chubb (knee) might make his 2024 debut against the Bengals following his significant knee injury in Week 2 last year.

However, with Ford’s status uncertain and Chubb potentially limited if he plays, the Cleveland backfield could see increased involvement from backups D’Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong Jr.

