Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 3 Browns Players Fighting For A Roster Spot This Offseason

3 Browns Players Fighting For A Roster Spot This Offseason

By

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Andrew Berry managed to find 90 competitive NFL players for the Cleveland Browns roster.

But only 53 names will grace the final roll call when Week 1 gets underway in September.

Between then and now, fans and coaches expect some pitched battles for those precious spots.

There will be surprises, both good and bad, along the way.

Someone will stand out only to find himself settling for a practice squad role.

And more than a few will play their last professional snaps by the end of August.

Confidence and ability can take a player far, only to fall short when the numbers come into play.

Here are 3 Browns players fighting for a 53-man roster spot this offseason.

 

Demetric Felton 

Demetric Felton might be the most versatile player in the Browns’ offense.

But that might not be enough to earn him a spot on the 2023 roster.

Felton worked with wide receiver coaches before last season only to find himself forgotten in the room.

He was drafted as a running back but doesn’t fit the Browns’ ideal bruising-RB body type.

Bubba Ventrone might help Felton develop as a returner, but there are plenty of alternatives.

Felton’s best hope is to prove he can pick up a blitz and land the third-down/pass-catching RB role.

 

Nick Harris 

Just a year ago, Nick Harris was the anointed successor for the released fan-favorite, JC Tretter.

But a tragic knee injury landed Harris on season-ending IR by the middle of August.

Free agent Ethan Pocic stepped up admirably, earning the 6th-best center ranking from PFF.

Fast forward to the present, and Harris comes off his knee injury to find Pocic with a long-term contract.

To add insult to competition, 2023 draft pick Luke Wypler is described as a “steal” and “NFL-ready.”

And last year’s draft pick, Dawson Deaton, could even give Harris a run for a practice squad position.

 

Jordan Elliott 

Like the two players listed above, Elliott is not necessarily done in Cleveland.

But he has to hope new coaches and a new scheme bring out the potential he was drafted for.

Fans can’t be blamed for wanting a clean sweep of the interior linemen.

And if free agents Maurice Hurst and Trystan Hill stay healthy, they could push Elliott out of the rotation.

But Elliott arguably holds the inside track on a potential fifth tackle spot, thanks to Perrion Winfrey’s issues.

Winfrey and Tommy Togiai provide a 3-way competition ahead or behind rookie Siaka Ika.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Players Who Could Have Career Years In 2023

2 hours ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Barack Obama Comments On Jim Brown's Death

15 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar talks with Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown before the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins on September 25, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Browns Release A Touching Tribute To Jim Brown

16 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns running back and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown attends Haute Living And Louis XIII Celebrate Jim Brown's 80th Birthday on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

Fans React To Today's Jim Brown News

15 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The Browns Recently Hosted A RB For Workout

17 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

New Browns QB Gets A Welcome From NFL Legend

17 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Posts Video Showing Offseason Workout

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Announce Kickoff Times For Preseason Schedule

21 hours ago

Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers makes a reception ahead of Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Browns Analyst Makes His Thoughts Clear About AFC North Division

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Analyst Calls One Recent Browns Rumor 'Bogus'

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after sacking Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Analysts Debate If Browns Have The Best Pass-Rushing Duo

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

New Browns Safety Has A Message For Doubters

3 days ago

Za'Darius Smith #55 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after a play in the fourth quarter of the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on November 06, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.

Browns Analyst Praises Za'Darius Smith For Recent Comments

3 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says 1 Browns Rookie 'Passes The Eye Test'

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Comments Whether Browns Are 'Super Bowl Or Bust'

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Browns Have Signed A New CB

4 days ago

Za'Darius Smith #55 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff gwarms up prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Za'Darius Smith Has A Message For Browns Fans After Trade

4 days ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after his fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Analyst Has Strong Ranking For Browns' Cornerback Unit

5 days ago

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New York Jets in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 6, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Jets 31-6.

Analyst Describes What Changes To Expect With Jim Schwartz's Defense

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Analyst Calls 1 Recent Browns Move A 'Significant Upgrade'

5 days ago

Za'Darius Smith #55 of the Minnesota Vikings participates in warmups prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Za'Darius Smith Has A Clear Message For Myles Garrett

5 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Analyst Calls 1 Browns Move 'A Potential Home Run'

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

New Browns WR Makes Appearance At Guardians Game

6 days ago

Za'Darius Smith #55 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Browns Rookie Comments On Team Adding Za'Darius Smith

7 days ago

2 Browns Players Who Could Have Career Years In 2023

No more pages to load