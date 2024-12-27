Browns Nation

Friday, December 27, 2024
3 Browns Players Out For Dolphins Game

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 22: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at Paycor Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland tight end David Njoku suffered a knee injury last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the original diagnosis took a turn for the worse on Monday.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed in his press conference the following day that Njoku would undergo an MRI to assess his injury.

Since then, he’s missed practice every day this week while the Browns prepared to play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, sparking questions about his availability for the Week 17 matchup.

The Browns answered those questions on Friday, revealing Njoku would join defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo and wide receiver Cedric Tillman as three players ruled out for Sunday’s contest.

 

Before his injury last weekend, Njoku was quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s primary target.

Njoku caught eight of his 10 targets against the Bengals, notching 66 yards in the 24-6 loss.

This season has been a struggle for the tight end as he’s missed four games thus far due to two separate injuries.

After suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Dallas Cowboys in the season opener, Njoku also missed the Kansas City contest in Week 15 due to a hamstring issue.

Okoronkwo has not missed a contest this season for the Browns, playing in all 15 games thus far.

The defensive end has recorded 22 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble for the Browns in 2024.

Tillman has not played since suiting up for the first Pittsburgh Steelers contest over a month ago, leaving that contest with a concussion.

The wide receiver had experienced a breakthrough this season, catching 29 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns before being sidelined against the Steelers.

The bulk of Tillman’s production came after the Browns traded Amari Cooper to Buffalo in October.

