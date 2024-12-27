Browns Coach Reveals How Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Is Supporting His Teammates

Cleveland suffered a blow in their Week 8 win over the Baltimore Ravens as Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah suffered a neck injury, leaving the Pro Bowl player sidelined for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Before his injury, Owusu-Koramoah was on track for his second Pro Bowl selection as the linebacker had made 61 tackles, three sacks, three pass deflections, and one interception this season.

The void his absence created has been a tough one to fill as Owusu-Koramoah was an every-down linebacker, having played 92 percent of the defensive snaps for his team through eight games.

Despite Owusu-Koramoah’s absence from the field, the linebacker has remained involved with his Browns teammates while he heals from his neck injury.

On Friday, Owusu-Koramoah’s position coach detailed how the linebacker has stayed involved and encouraged his younger teammates throughout the healing process.

“Browns LB coach Jason Tarver said Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck) stays involved by texting in the LB thread all the time, offers some tips to younger LBs,” insider Mary Kay Cabot shared on X from Tarver’s press conference comments.

Tarver added that he was “rooting for him” to make a full recovery, noting how Owusu-Koramoah has been seeking medical advice from multiple doctors to aid in his recovery.

Owusu-Koramoah will miss the final nine games of the 2024 season during his fourth professional season in the NFL.

Since 2021, the linebacker has recorded 308 tackles, 17 pass deflections, eight sacks, three interceptions, and six forced fumbles.

The Browns re-signed Owusu-Koramoah earlier this year, inking a three-year deal with the linebacker worth up to $39 million.

