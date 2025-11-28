3 Browns Players Ruled Out For 49ers Game

The Cleveland Browns are preparing to host the 8-4 San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. The Browns have faced continued offensive challenges but are looking to quarterback Shedeur Sanders for improvement, while defensive end Myles Garrett has produced strong early-season results.

As is typical late in the season, injuries remain a factor. On Friday, the Browns formally ruled out three players for the upcoming game.

According to reports from News 5 Cleveland’s Camryn Justice, tight end Brenden Bates, defensive tackle Adin Huntington, and defensive end Alex Wright have been ruled out for Week 13.

#Browns injury designations for Sunday's game against the 49ers: OUT:

DE Alex Wright (quad)

DT Adin Huntington (quad)

TE Brenden Bates (ankle) QUESTIONABLE:

RB Jerome Ford (hamstring) — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 28, 2025

Multiple Browns Contributors Sidelined Ahead Of 49ers Matchup

Alex Wright sustained a quad injury in Week 10 against the New York Jets and will miss his third consecutive game. Head coach Kevin Stefanski indicated earlier in the week that Wright was nearing a return.

Wright has recorded 24 total tackles, three sacks, and a career-high nine tackles for loss this season.

Both Huntington and Bates were injured during the Browns’ most recent game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Huntington suffered a quad injury in the first quarter and did not return.

He has contributed primarily on special teams while also serving as a fullback and extra blocker in specific offensive formations. Bates is managing an ankle injury sustained in last week’s victory.

Running back Jerome Ford is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury. Ford participated in practice on a limited basis on Wednesday but did not take part in Thursday’s session.

