Myles Garrett Takes Home Major NFL Honor

A lot of Cleveland Browns followers expected Myles Garrett to do great things against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12, and that is exactly what he did. He had three sacks on the way to a 24-10 win.

His teammates also had a helping hand in the game, as the Browns had ten sacks in perhaps their most dominant defensive performance of the season.

With a performance like that, it wasn’t surprising when Garrett was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday. But although Browns fans weren’t shocked by this development, they sure were happy with it because it once again confirms what they all know: Cleveland’s defensive line is the best in the league, and Garrett is at the center of it all.

“finally got one… Myles is taking home DPOW,” the Browns’ X account wrote.

Garrett Closes In On History As He Continues Torrid Pace

In total, Garrett recorded five tackles, four tackles for a loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles, leading the entire league in sacks and forced fumbles. He has recorded 13.0 sacks in his last four games.

As bad as things have been for the Browns this season, Garrett is now on the verge of history because he is just 5.0 sacks away from setting the league’s all-time single-season record with six games left on Cleveland’s schedule.

Things will get trickier for Garrett next week as his Browns face off against the San Francisco 49ers. That team won’t be nearly as easy as the Raiders, and the offense will have to put up some points for the Browns to have a chance.

But even if they lose, Garrett will likely have another strong performance and could be one step closer to making history and earning Defensive Player of the Year. No matter who the Browns are playing against, Garrett has proven that he will always show up.

