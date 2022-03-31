Browns Nation

3 Things To Know About Ethan Pocic

Ethan Pocic #77 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts after defeating the Detroit Lions 51-29 at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns signed free agent center Ethan Pocic.

It was a logical move for the Browns to add depth in the center position in free agency.

The team released veteran center J.C. Tretter after five seasons with the Browns.

Pocic joins Nick Harris as the centers on the Browns roster.

He played five seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and appeared in 57 career games.

Pocic was a second-round draft pick for the Seahawks in 2017 with the No. 58 overall pick.

Here are three things to know about Pocic.

 

1. Tall And Strong

Pocic, 26, is 6′ 6″ and 310 pounds.

He is among the taller centers in the NFL.

Pocic also knows his way around the weight room evidenced by a 2018 video he did while with the Seattle Seahawks giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Seahawks weight room.

 

2. Good Run Blocker

Pro Football Focus ranked Pocic 11th among centers in 2021 in run blocking situations.

This bodes well for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

PFF also ranked him seventh among available free agent centers.

 

3. Went To LSU

Unfortunately, he did not cross paths with Joe Burrow.

Pocic entered the NFL Draft the year before Burrow transferred from Ohio State to LSU (2018).

He earned high draft grades for his technique and use of his hands in pass protection.

 

Conclusion

Pocic does not appear to be a high-profile guy.

We do not even know the terms of his deal with the Browns.

He does not appear to have any social media presence which contributes to his elusiveness.

Pocic is personable when in front of a camera.

We can surmise that his play on the field does the talking for him.

He joins a Browns’ offensive line that is arguably one of the best in football under the auspices of legendary o-line coach Bill Callahan.

Welcome to Cleveland Ethan Pocic!

 

 

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

