3 Things To Know About Ethan Pocic

The Cleveland Browns signed free agent center Ethan Pocic.

It was a logical move for the Browns to add depth in the center position in free agency.

The team released veteran center J.C. Tretter after five seasons with the Browns.

Pocic joins Nick Harris as the centers on the Browns roster.

He played five seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and appeared in 57 career games.

Pocic was a second-round draft pick for the Seahawks in 2017 with the No. 58 overall pick.

With Ethan Pocic's departure, the #Seahawks have only one player (Chris Carson) remaining on the roster from their 2017 draft class. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 29, 2022

Here are three things to know about Pocic.

1. Tall And Strong

Pocic, 26, is 6′ 6″ and 310 pounds.

He is among the taller centers in the NFL.

Pocic also knows his way around the weight room evidenced by a 2018 video he did while with the Seattle Seahawks giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Seahawks weight room.

First up: #Seahawks offensive lineman Ethan Pocic gives a tour of the weight room at the VMAC. Get big. https://t.co/vhflbLORKx pic.twitter.com/R9f22En6BH — Moneybagg Yo(hannes) 🇪🇷 (@AronYohannes) July 29, 2018

2. Good Run Blocker

Pro Football Focus ranked Pocic 11th among centers in 2021 in run blocking situations.

This bodes well for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Ethan Pocic showing off his wheels on this Carlos Hyde TD run 💨 pic.twitter.com/2aq7plvGgO — Riley Michel (@rileymichel) December 20, 2020

PFF also ranked him seventh among available free agent centers.

The Browns signed center Ethan Pocic per @Schultz_Report. Pocic:

🔸 76.0 run-blocking grade in 2021 (11th among centers)

🔸 PFF’s #7 free agent center pic.twitter.com/14jfQvzfMo — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) March 29, 2022

3. Went To LSU

Unfortunately, he did not cross paths with Joe Burrow.

Pocic entered the NFL Draft the year before Burrow transferred from Ohio State to LSU (2018).

He earned high draft grades for his technique and use of his hands in pass protection.

Conclusion

Pocic does not appear to be a high-profile guy.

We do not even know the terms of his deal with the Browns.

He does not appear to have any social media presence which contributes to his elusiveness.

Pocic is personable when in front of a camera.

We can surmise that his play on the field does the talking for him.

He joins a Browns’ offensive line that is arguably one of the best in football under the auspices of legendary o-line coach Bill Callahan.

Welcome to Cleveland Ethan Pocic!