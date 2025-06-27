3 Browns Players Who Could Be Surprise Cuts

The Cleveland Browns enter training camp with depth additions across key positions as they prepare for another competitive season.

However, salary cap constraints and emerging young talent are creating an interesting dynamic that could lead to some veteran surprises being cut from the roster.

The situation has generated significant buzz among analysts who are speculating about potential moves.

On a recent episode of Sports4CLE, analyst Damon Wolfe identified three Browns players who could unexpectedly lose their roster spots.

“Basically, these guys (Shelby Harris, Jordan Hicks, Joe Flacco) could be moved off of minimal dead cap ramifications. They’re not necessarily expected moves, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all if the Browns opted to go younger in those positions,” Wolfe said.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry may make several unexpected moves before Week 1 arrives.

Shelby Harris finds himself in a crowded defensive tackle room after signing a two-year deal last season. Maliek Collins, Mike Hall Jr., Jowon Briggs, and rookie Mason Graham are all competing for snaps.

If Cleveland releases Harris after June 1, they would free up $1.68 million while absorbing just $1.1 million in dead money. Should the younger linemen impress during camp, Harris could become expendable depth.

Jordan Hicks was brought in to provide leadership to the linebacker unit, but his injury struggles may jeopardize his roster spot.

Rising talents Mahmoud Diabate and rookie Carson Schwesinger are making their case, while Nathaniel Watson’s continued development adds additional pressure.

Releasing Hicks would save $2.5 million with a manageable $1.66 million cap hit, potentially signaling growing confidence in the younger core.

Joe Flacco was signed to compete at quarterback, but the additions of Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, and Kenny Pickett have dramatically altered the depth chart.

If Cleveland decides to part ways with Flacco, they would save $1.25 million while eating $1.6 million in dead money.

While unlikely, such a move would represent a clear shift in the team’s quarterback philosophy heading into 2025.

NEXT:

Browns WR Admits He Was 'Humbled' This Past Offseason