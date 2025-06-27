Browns WR Admits He Was ‘Humbled’ This Past Offseason

The Cleveland Browns needed another weapon in their passing attack, and they found one in a familiar place.

After a tumultuous 2024 season that saw him bounce between three different teams, Diontae Johnson landed with the Browns on a one-year deal, hoping to resurrect a career that once showed Pro Bowl promise.

Johnson’s path to Cleveland wasn’t exactly crowded with options.

According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns were the only team that extended a contract offer during the entire offseason. He called the experience humbling.

“I had been home ever since and I was just hoping that I got something,” Johnson said. “Cleveland called and I was thankful. They’re the only team that called the whole offseason. It humbled me though.”

The admission speaks volumes about how far Johnson’s stock has fallen since his Pro Bowl season in 2021.

That year, he hauled in 107 catches for 1,161 yards with eight touchdowns for Pittsburgh.

Fast forward to 2024, and Johnson managed just 33 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns across 12 games with three different organizations.

His chaotic campaign began in Carolina before a midseason trade sent him to Baltimore in October.

The Ravens experiment quickly soured when Johnson was suspended for refusing to enter a game. Baltimore released him shortly after, and Houston picked him up off waivers.

Johnson’s time with the Texans proved equally brief and unproductive. He appeared in just one game, catching two passes for 12 yards before the season ended.

The wide receiver has been candid about his struggles, admitting he mentally checked out during stops with both Baltimore and Houston.

That level of honesty might be exactly what Cleveland needs as they look to maximize his remaining talent.

Johnson signed with the Browns on April 28, betting on himself with a prove-it contract that could revive his career.

