3 Browns Players Who Could Have A Big Game Against Falcons

It has been a busy week for the Cleveland Browns.

After star defensive end Myles Garrett was in a scary car crash earlier this week, he will, rightfully so, miss Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

With Garrett taking a needed game off, it will be on his teammates to pick up the slack, and in this article, we will look at a few Browns players who could turn in an impressive performance on Sunday.

Nick Chubb

Through three games, Nick Chubb has looked like the dominant force he has been since taking the reigns as Clevelands’ lead back a few years ago.

Chubb is currently the NFL’s rushing leader with 341 yards and four touchdowns, and his total should shoot through the roof against a Falcons team that ranks 27th in rushing defense DVOA through its first three games.

Good luck tackling Nick Chubb 💪 pic.twitter.com/WvIdl54PcW — PFF (@PFF) September 28, 2022

In their games against Seattle, Los Angeles (Rams), and New Orleans, Atlanta’s defense has not been good.

Kareem Hunt is also a candidate to break out on Sunday, but with how Chubb has been performing early in the season, he has a higher chance of truly controlling the game against the Falcons.

Cleveland easily boasts the best rushing offense of any of the Falcons’ opponents to this point, so a Nick Chubb explosion is not only possible but likely.

Denzel Ward

The past few games have been a struggle for Denzel Ward.

His coverage blunder against the Jets has been well documented and Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson seemingly won every one-on-one matchup with Ward during last week’s Thursday night showdown.

Ward will undoubtedly be tested against Atlanta, as Falcons rookie wideout Drake London has looked like a future star in the early part of his rookie season.

London is joined by Kyle Pitts as a threat in the passing game, but outside of those two Atlanta is lacking when it comes to offensive weapons.

With Garrett and possibly his partner in crime Jadaveon Clowney being sidelined against the Falcons, Ward playing well against Atlanta is as important for the team as it is for Ward personally.

David Njoku

Coming off of his best game of the season, David Njoku could be in for another huge game against the Falcons.

Last week against the Steelers, Njoku had nine catches for 89 yards along with a touchdown, and he dropped a pass that could have gotten him over the 100-yard mark.

Njoku is going against a Falcons defense that has allowed 43, 71, and 44 yards to each team’s leading tight end in its first three games.

Cleveland’s offense will primarily be ground-based against Atlanta, but to win games in the NFL you have to throw the football and the trend of Njoku and Amari Cooper will continue the Browns’ passing game until someone else stands out.