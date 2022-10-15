3 Browns Players Who Could Have A Big Game Vs The Patriots

There are a lot of questions surrounding the Cleveland Browns’ defense.

The unit has looked lackluster through five weeks.

They have been unable to stop the run game, have allowed multiple big plays in the secondary and have only forced two turnovers.

Some fans and analysts believe the answer is to fire Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods.

Hey @elonmusk, can you launch Joe Woods into the sun? For science. — Michael Killi (@MikeKilli) October 9, 2022

Joe Woods and the defense hope answers will come with the Browns’ latest additions in LB Deon Jones and DT Tyeler Davison.

On #Browns trading for LB Deion Jones and signing DT Tyeler Davison: It’s evident the Browns believe they can still make a real run this season and make the playoffs. Making moves like this to help the defense immediately proves how confident the front office is with this team. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) October 12, 2022

Chances are, no immediate answers will come when the Browns host the New England Patriots this Sunday.

Defense issues will likely continue to rear their ugly head and it will remain clear the defense still has things to work on.

But what fans can hope for is some players stepping up, especially some big names already ruled out this week.

#Browns rule out Denzel Ward, Jadeveon Clowney, Joe Haeg for Sunday vs. #Patriots. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 14, 2022

Here are 3 Browns who could have a big game this Sunday.

1. DE Myles Garrett

After missing Myles Garrett in week 3 while he was recovering from a car accident, there was hope he would make a big splash or two in his return.

While Garrett did have a good game, taking a lot of the Chargers’ attention on double and triple teams, he failed to register a sack or a big tackle.

But with another week of rest and recovery, he should now be primed for a big breakout.

He will be hungrier, healthier and ready to get in the backfield.

Look for Garrett to register 2+ sacks and possibly force another turnover.

2. CB Greg Newsome II

With Denzel Ward out for this Sunday, Greg Newsome is the Browns’ top CB.

The defense will need to lean on him in stopping big plays by the Patriots’ top receivers.

Newsome, while he has a good season so far, has yet to have a great game.

Perfect opportunity for second year CB Greg Newsome ll to step up on Sunday. Last week season high grade 79.2 per @PFF. It’s time for him to lead this secondary to a good performance on Sunday. Newsome will show why he was a first round pick #Browns. pic.twitter.com/20NnctcjZe — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) October 14, 2022

This week should be his chance.

He will be given more opportunities and the defense will turn to him when they need a big stop.

Look for Newsome to shut down the Patriots’ top receivers and maybe even pull in an interception or two.

3. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

If there was one player the Browns are waiting on to step up his game, it is Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

In his rookie year last year, Owusu-Koramoah dashed to the backfield, blowing up runs and filling gaps before they formed.

This year, while he has similar speed and play-recognition ability, he hasn’t capitalized on plays as much.

He has missed tackles or has tackled well.

#Browns Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on almost sacking Marcus Mariota multiple times last game: "Those still ring in my head…I would slow down at the point of attack…make sure that I grab on to a body part." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 6, 2022

While he is getting to the play, he isn’t stopping it quite like he did last year.

With the Browns’ defense down key players and needing someone to turn to, look for Owusu-Koramoah to live up to the hype he earned as a rookie.

He is primed for his breakout this season, and with how the defense is seemingly cornered without many solutions to their problems, this week could be it.

Look for Owusu-Koramoah to blow up plays this week like he did in his rookie year.

If he can figure it out this week, the Browns may not have to entirely roll over to a Patriots’ offense that is running with a lot of steam right now.