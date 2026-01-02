3 Key Browns Players Could Miss Bengals Game

The NFL season will conclude for the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday when these two teams meet and try to make their fans and all of Ohio proud. The Browns have a tough 4-12 record, but the Bengals aren’t too far ahead of them in the AFC North at 6-10, so it could be anyone’s game.

In the end, it may be injuries that seal the deal for one of these teams. And the latest injury report for the Browns isn’t very promising.

According to Mary Kay Cabot, tight end Harold Fannin Jr., linebacker Carson Schwesinger, and tight end David Njoku all did not practice for the third straight day. That means they are “unlikely” to suit up to take on the Bengals, and the season might be over for all of them.

Fannin is trying to overcome the groin injury he suffered before Week 17, while Schwesinger is still nursing a quad and ankle problem. Njoku is currently out for personal reasons.

“#Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr. (groin), LB Carson Schwesinger (quad, ankle) and TE David Njoku (personal) did not practice for the third straight day. Unlikely to face the #Bengals,” Cabot wrote.

If these three are out, it’ll hurt the Browns on both offense and defense. Fannin just had a promising game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, securing a pivotal touchdown pass from Shedeur Sanders. Unfortunately, that touchdown also aggravated his injury and may have concluded his season.

Losing Schwesinger would also be tough, especially after the explosive year he has had. He is a frontrunner for Defensive Rookie of the Year and would love to end the season on a high note.

As for Njoku, he wouldn’t need as much practice due to the fact that he is a veteran player and his absence is for personal reasons. However, Cabot seems doubtful that he’ll be ready for Sunday’s season finale.

Being without these three doesn’t mean a win is impossible, but it will certainly hurt Cleveland’s chances.

However, the Bengals could be without a few players of their own, including running back Chase Brown and defensive end Joseph Ossai.

