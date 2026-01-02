2 Browns Veterans Earn Notable Honors

Despite another disappointing record, the Cleveland Browns do have things to be proud of as the season comes to a close. Teams around the NFL use the end of the year to recognize their standout players, and the Browns are no exception.

The team annually announces a player of the year, with the award named for former standout offensive lineman Joe Thomas. In addition, it hands out a media-related distinction named for Dino Lucarelli, a longtime fixture of their public relations activities.

This season, defensive end Myles Garrett and offensive lineman Joel Bitonio have earned those notable honors.

“Myles Garrett has been voted the PFWA Joe Thomas Award winner (Player of the Year). Joel Bitonio was voted the Dino Lucarelli ‘Good Guy Award’ winner, given to a player for their cooperation with the media and for how they carry themself in the community/with teammates,” Camryn Justice wrote on X.

Garrett was an obvious choice for his accolade as one of the top defensive players in the NFL. He is on the verge of setting a new single-season sack record, with a final chance to do so in Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

With 22.0 sacks, Garrett needs just one more to surpass the mark that is shared by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt at 22.5. However, Garrett has been limited in practice with a hip injury, and his status for the season finale is uncertain.

Bitonio has remained one of the few constants on the Browns’ offensive line, starting all 16 games to this point. Though his streak of seven straight Pro Bowl appearances may have come to an end, he remains a positive influence behind the scenes.

However, Bitonio can become a free agent and reportedly has considered retirement, so this may be a final farewell honor for him after a distinguished career.

