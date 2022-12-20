3 Key Browns Players Miss Practice On Tuesday

Because the Cleveland Browns have a Saturday game, Tuesday’s practice is when we start to notice who may be dealing with lingering issues from last week’s game.

Not counting Jadeveon Clowney who is in concussion protocol, three key players did not practice on Tuesday.

They are as follows:

1. Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb reportedly has a foot injury from Saturday’s game, and he did not practice on Tuesday.

He did speak to the media prior to practice and gave no indication of having an injury issue.

Chubb does not seem rattled by the forecasted Saturday weather which is expected to include frigid cold temperatures, wind gusts, and snow showers.

#Browns RB Nick Chubb on forecast for Saturday's game vs Saints: "It is what it is. Can't do anything about it." — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 20, 2022

When asked if Chubb will be available for the Week 16 Saints game, Coach Stefanski said:

“Hope so:”

Kevin Stefanski on whether Nick Chubb (foot) will be ready to play Saturday: "Hope so." #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 20, 2022

2. Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett did not practice because of an illness.

Nick Chubb (foot) and Myles Garrett (illness) both expected to miss practice today. Clowney (concussion) and JJ3 (thigh) sitting today as well #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 20, 2022

Garrett needs to play for many reasons including the fact that he is closing in on 75 career sacks and could achieve it yet in 2022.

He needs three sacks in the remaining three games of the season to become the third-fastest player to get 75 career sacks.

Through 81 career games, he has 72 sacks.

He could match TJ Watt who just recorded his 75th career sack in his 84th career game.

Reggie White was the fastest to get to 75; he did it in 65 games, and JJ Watt accomplished it in 82 games.

In his 84th career game, T.J. Watt has become the 3rd-fastest player to reach 75.0 career sacks. Only HOF Reggie White (65) and his older brother J.J. Watt (82) have accomplished the feat in fewer games since 1982 when sacks were first officially tracked. @steelers #HereWeGo — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 18, 2022

3. John Johnson III

The thigh injury that took John Johnson III out of the Ravens game, his best game in 2022, kept him out of practice on Tuesday also.

Johnson was PFF’s highest-graded Brown in the Ravens game with a 93.1.

Highest graded Browns in Week 15 win vs Ravens: 🥇 John Johnson III – 93.1

🥈 Denzel Ward – 90.7

🥉 Myles Garrett – 85.3

4⃣ Joel Bitonio – 79.7

5⃣ Wyatt Teller – 77.3 pic.twitter.com/725u2lWAjS — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) December 19, 2022

Wednesday’s practice report will give us more indication of how serious the issues are for these players leading up to the Saturday afternoon kickoff.