Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 3 Key Browns Players Miss Practice On Tuesday

3 Key Browns Players Miss Practice On Tuesday

By

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Because the Cleveland Browns have a Saturday game, Tuesday’s practice is when we start to notice who may be dealing with lingering issues from last week’s game.

Not counting Jadeveon Clowney who is in concussion protocol, three key players did not practice on Tuesday.

They are as follows:

 

1. Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb reportedly has a foot injury from Saturday’s game, and he did not practice on Tuesday.

He did speak to the media prior to practice and gave no indication of having an injury issue.

Chubb does not seem rattled by the forecasted Saturday weather which is expected to include frigid cold temperatures, wind gusts, and snow showers.

When asked if Chubb will be available for the Week 16 Saints game, Coach Stefanski said:

“Hope so:”

 

2. Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett did not practice because of an illness.

Garrett needs to play for many reasons including the fact that he is closing in on 75 career sacks and could achieve it yet in 2022.

He needs three sacks in the remaining three games of the season to become the third-fastest player to get 75 career sacks.

Through 81 career games, he has 72 sacks.

He could match TJ Watt who just recorded his 75th career sack in his 84th career game.

Reggie White was the fastest to get to 75; he did it in 65 games, and JJ Watt accomplished it in 82 games.

 

3. John Johnson III

The thigh injury that took John Johnson III out of the Ravens game, his best game in 2022, kept him out of practice on Tuesday also.

Johnson was PFF’s highest-graded Brown in the Ravens game with a 93.1.

Wednesday’s practice report will give us more indication of how serious the issues are for these players leading up to the Saturday afternoon kickoff.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Cleveland Browns News

browns helmet

A Look At The Browns Depth Chart Vs. The Saints

5 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Nick Chubb #24 during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Storylines To Watch In Browns vs. Saints

6 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals It's Highest Graded Browns From Saturday's Game

6 hours ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Saints

9 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/20/22)

10 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers

Should The Browns Be Concerned With Cade York?

21 hours ago

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns runs on to the field with teammates prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Insider Gives Latest Update On Browns' Playoff Chances

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/19/22)

1 day ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Bojorquez's Foot Has Been An Asset To Browns

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Video Shows Kevin Stefanski's Postgame Victory Speech

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Had A Message For Browns Fans After Victory

2 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb Breaks 6,000 Yard Mark

2 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Big NFL Network Graphics Error

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/18/22)

2 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Browns' Win Over Ravens

3 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Looking At The Latest Injuries For The Browns

3 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Studs & Duds From Browns Win Over Ravens

3 days ago

Guard Ben Powers #72 and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley #79 of the Baltimore Ravens line up against linebacker Deion Jones #54 of the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

2 Matchups To Watch In The Browns-Ravens Game

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Baltimore Ravens Score Predictions

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/17/22)

4 days ago

NFL logo with footballs

2 Free Agents The Browns Should Try To Acquire This Offseason

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns speaks with media following a game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Myles Garrett Comments On Chatter To Fire Joe Woods

4 days ago

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns watches the first half from the sidelines against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Stat Shows How Jadeveon Clowney Dominated The Bengals

4 days ago

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns

Joel Bitonio Talks Ravens And WPMOTY Honor

4 days ago

A Look At The Browns Depth Chart Vs. The Saints

No more pages to load