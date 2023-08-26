3 Key Browns Players Won’t Be Available Against Chiefs

Kevin Stefanski told reporters earlier this week that most of his starters will play in the final preseason game.

And as kickoff approaches, we learn that at least 3 Cleveland Browns veterans are not included in that group.

Nick Chubb, Joel Bitonio, and Myles Garrett will remain on the sidelines in Kansas City.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot was among the Browns insiders reporting the decision this morning.

As expected, #Browns Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio will be among the veterans who rest today vs. the #Chiefs. But Amari Cooper is expected to play, along with Elijah Moore and Deshaun Watson — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 26, 2023

The team also posted the names of 16 players out due to injury.

That list includes 4 wide receivers and running back Jerome Ford.

Deshaun Watson gets the start and will have his projected top 4 pass catchers available for him.

Jerome Wilkins starts at running back and the defensive starters will get at least one series.

Questions To Be Answered

Kevin Stefanski and his staff have to make final roster decisions by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

And while the starters see this as a tuneup, others know these could be their final NFL snaps.

Several players are fighting for a job, either with the Browns or another team that might be looking for help.

But fans are more anxious to see what Watson can do against the Super Bowl champs.

our guys that are sitting out for today's matchup pic.twitter.com/Hm4h6bmmtH — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 26, 2023

It is unclear how many starters the Chiefs will play.

Watson wants the reps regardless in a bid to come out rust-free and tuned up for the season opener.

Stefanski is likely to run a vanilla offense, preferring to debut his new scheme in September.

But fans still hope to see a team that looks fluid and ready for a playoff run.