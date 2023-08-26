Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Joshua Dobbs Breaks Silence After Cardinals Trade

Joshua Dobbs Breaks Silence After Cardinals Trade

By

Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after being sacked during the first half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Andrew Berry’s quick-strike trade agreement with the Arizona Cardinals shook up things in Berea.

And it is apparent that Dorian Thompson-Robinson let the Cleveland Browns brain trust alter their plans for 2023.

As unusual an event as that is for Berry and Kevin Stefanski, it was well-received by fans and most analysts.

But it wasn’t until Friday evening that we heard anything from Josh Dobbs, the subject of Thursday’s trade.

Dobbs appears to have regrouped from whatever amount of shock the deal inflicted on him.

And he is ready to bet on himself to take advantage somehow.

Just hours before the deal, Stefanski announced that Dobbs remained ahead of DTR on the depth chart.

But now he has a real shot at a starting job, albeit in a far different environment than he expected.

 

Did The Browns Do Dobbs a Favor?

Dobbs can be excused for preferring a potential playoff run with Cleveland to a rebuilding year in the desert.

But as far as boosting his NFL career, Berry might have done Dobbs a favor.

As recently as Wednesday, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon declined to name a starting QB for opening day.

Rookie Clayton Tunes is competing with former Browns QB and 36-year-old journeyman Colt McCoy.

McCoy carries a $5 million cap hit (on a $3.5 million salary) and has not impressed anyone this preseason.

Dobbs’ former QB coach, Drew Petzing, is the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator and can get Dobbs up to speed.

With 2 starts under his belt last season (in Tennessee), Dobbs probably has the inside track on the QB-1 spot.

And with that comes the exposure that might land him a better free-agent deal after the season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

browns locker room with helmets

Notable WR Reportedly Out For Chiefs Game

36 seconds ago

cleveland browns team records

3 Key Browns Players Won't Be Available Against Chiefs

2 mins ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Explains The Importance Of Saturday's Game

20 hours ago

Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Questions Browns' Decision To Trade Josh Dobbs

22 hours ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Drops Curious Idea For Cade York In Chiefs Game

24 hours ago

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns runs for a first down during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes His Thoughts Clear On Browns' QB Decisions

1 day ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Surprisingly Trade Backup QB To The Cardinals

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Opens Up On Not Being Considered A Top-10 QB

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Juan Thornhill Shares Similarities Between Watson, Mahomes

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Worked Out Former Packers RB Wednesday

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analysts Respond To Colin Cowherd's Harsh Prediction

3 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Restructure The Contract Of Another Star

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Shares His Excitement To Play In Preseason Finale

3 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Juan Thornhill Says Browns Will Benefit From Playing Eagles And Chiefs

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Nick Chubb Shares His Excitement About Deshaun Watson This Season

4 days ago

Juan Thornhill #22 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Juan Thornhill Sends Big Message To Former Team

4 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Nick Chubb Hints At New Role Within Browns Offense

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 stands on the field with head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns prior to the start of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Warns Browns About Consequences Of A Bad Season

4 days ago

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Browns Lead NFL In 1 Category After Myles Garrett Restructure

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Analyst Highlights 'Major Issue' For The Browns

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns signals to his teammates during the first half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Issues Challenge For Deshaun Watson Before Chiefs Game

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

ESPN Reveals Their Ranking For The Browns To Open The Season

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Analyst Predicts Backup QB For 2023 Season

5 days ago

Dawand Jones #74 of the Cleveland Browns blocks Nolan Smith #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Stats Show Dawand Jones Is Dominating In The NFL Preseason

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson Explains The Importance Of Saturday's Game

No more pages to load