Jacoby Brissett makes what could be his last NFL start for a while Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And outdueling Tom Brady to deliver victory for the Cleveland Browns would ease any sadness about the situation.

This game could be the impression Brissett leaves on any suitors for 2023.

Our unofficial depth chart versus the Buccaneers — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 22, 2022

At 5-5, the Buccaneers suddenly find themselves in a fight for the NFC South division title with the Atlanta Falcons.

And coming off a bye week, they will be ready for Brissett and the rest of the Cleveland offense.

Here are 3 keys to a Browns victory over the Buccaneers.

Re-Establish Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb carried the ball just 25 times over the last 2 games, including a forgettable 19-yard day in Buffalo.

And even if Jacoby Brissett puts up another 300 yards and 3 touchdowns, that is not Browns football.

Maintaining the threat of one of the league’s premier rushers makes Stefanski’s scheme work.

Nick getting us started right 📺: #CLEvsBUF on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/qkuSMy1UHT — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 20, 2022

Cleveland can’t decide he is having a bad day and go away from their star too early.

Buffalo corraled him in the rushing game, but Chubb caught 3 passes, including plays of 17 and 26 yards in the first half.

Passes, pitches, motion, whatever it takes… Stefanski needs to put the ball in Chubb’s hands 20 times.

Somebody Has To Hit Tom Brady

Tom Brady lost a few Super Bowls, and the way he got beat is the same way to beat him in the regular season.

Defenses have to hit Brady early and often, giving him something to think about and disrupting his flow.

This has been a challenge for Joe Woods’ defense, and one sack from Myles Garrett isn’t enough.

Myles Garrett shouldn’t be able to move like this. #Browns

pic.twitter.com/s8qfiaV5xa — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) November 11, 2022

Woods- and I know this is a longshot- has to show some imagination to free up Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.

With Chase Winovich back, it might be time to move Clowney inside for a few key moments.

But Woods’ best bet might be to free the likes of Grant Delpit and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to blitz.

Minimize Risks and Take Points

Kevin Stefanski is a thinking coach who too often leaves us wondering what he was thinking about.

Cleveland has a fine, but inexperienced kicker who needs to kick.

Cade York and the field goal team might not be the most consistent group in the league.

But maybe it would be easier on everybody if Cleveland ran a more predictable game.

Stefanski should forget about converting 4th downs until the game situation warrants it.

Regardless of what years of data show, the 2022 Browns can’t risk losing points that are there for the taking.