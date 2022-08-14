3 Questions Facing The Browns Moving Forward

The Cleveland Browns began their 2022 season on a winning note on Friday night with a preseason victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The regular season is four weeks away so there is still plenty of work ahead to get ready for Week 1.

Three questions will need to be considered by the front office and coaching staff in the next month and beyond.

They are as follows:

1. How To Fill The Gaps From Injured Players?

The Browns have already suffered two major injuries.

Kick returner Jakeem Grant and center Nick Harris are most likely out for the season with an Achilles and a knee injury respectively.

Browns WR/KR Jakeem Grant (Achilles) likely out for the season. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/qB2gUXmtYL — NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2022

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Nick Harris is likely to need surgery on his knee, which would end his season. Still to be determined. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 13, 2022

Their replacements are yet to be determined.

No one on the current Browns roster has the special teams success Grant possesses.

In fact, kick returning for the Browns in recent years has been lackluster at best.

As for Harris, the Browns have backups in Ethan Pocic and Dawson Deaton, but are they the right players to fill the roles of starting center and backup?

2. Is The Roster Deep Enough At Key Positions?

Beyond the players dealing with season-ending injuries, there is a question of depth at other key positions.

Wide receiver is the first to come to mind.

#Browns need to bring at least 2 wide receivers in. It can’t be ignored. — Mike (@big_mike9169) August 10, 2022

To begin with, the Browns’ wide receivers have already been banged up with minor injuries.

Then, add in the fact that besides Amari Cooper, there is very little experience in that position.

Grant was the only possibility to add veteran depth on the current roster.

On the defensive side of the ball, it is fair to say that the Browns have spent the last couple of seasons dealing with injuries to cornerbacks, linebackers, and defensive backs.

CB Denzel Ward‘s early injury is a huge concern.

Not expected to play for #Browns tonight because of injury:

WR Michael Woods II (hamstring)

CB Denzel Ward (foot)

CB Shaun Jolly (groin)

DT Sheldon Day (back) — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) August 12, 2022

Do the Browns have enough players at key positions to make a serious run in 2022?

3. How Can The Browns Manage Offensive Continuity Amid Uncertainty?

The offensive continuity is a lingering concern and question that the Browns will have to deal with throughout the season.

Losing the center Nick Harris did not help the cause.

With the likelihood of two Browns quarterbacks playing this season in an offense that is new for each of them, how will the coaching staff make sure everyone is ready?

#Browns Kevin Stefanski reiterates the plan at quarterback from this point on is to give the majority of first-team reps to Jacoby Brissett to ready him to start this season. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 13, 2022

By everyone, that means the offensive line, running backs, receivers, and tight ends who need to adjust to the preferences, cadence, and style of two different quarterbacks.

No one knows how exactly this situation will resolve itself until we get into the heart of the season.

Conclusion

It is important to note that it is still early in the preseason and that the other 31 teams have their own questions and issues to deal with.

With work, practice, results, and a bit of luck, the team who manages its issues the best will hoist the Lombardi Trophy next February.

Will that team be the Browns?

Stay tuned.